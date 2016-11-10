Thursday 10th November, 2016

Does PM really believe in wage freeze for public servants? Last week Thursday, Prime Minister Keith Rowley sought to clarify the Government’s position with regard to statements made by Finance Minister Colm Imbert at the High Level Caribbean forum of the...

Harper wins 8th crown Not unexpectedly, Ryan Harper has done it again.

EBC rejects two UNC candidates The ruling People’s National Movement (PNM) is the only party fielding a full slate of 137 candidates for the November 28 Local Government election, since the Opposition United National Congress...

Carter, Trestrail Subway champs WALTER ALIBEY

Cops on assault charges: Don’t report on our case Attorneys for two police officers charged with the assault and wounding of a Claxton Bay couple tried yesterday to stop the media from reporting on the matter.

New minister on state of industry: T&T’s energy hit by perfect storm In his first major speech as Energy Minister, Franklin Khan identified the curtailment of gas to large energy companies and a most urgent matter that must be dealt with.

US is us Kevin Baldeosingh

4 Independents among 315 vying for Local Govt elections A total of 315 candidates from seven political parties—as well as four Independent candidates—will contest the November 28 Local Government polls.