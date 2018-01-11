Thursday 11th January, 2018

5 questions with: Dushyant Sookram managing partner, KPMG 1. The company has spent a lot of time focusing on the threats that exist in the cyberspace. Why is this such a big deal for KPMG?

After three years, IDB’s Bermudez says adiós to T&T Tomas Bermudez, country representative, Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), has completed his term in T&T.

Lewis says $$ will ensure competition participation A $3 million injection of funding from the Ministry of Sport & Youth Affairs to Trinidad & Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) is ensuring T&T’s participation at three major multi-sport...

Cops go after new leads in Joshua’s killing The investigation into Monday’s incident in which 15-year-old schoolboy Joshua Andrews and “PH” driver Devon Fernandez were killed and their bodies burnt while trying to escape has made a twist...

OWTU plans Trinmar shutdown today Vowing to resist any attempt by Government to retrench workers and privatise State-owned Petrotrin, the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union says it will mobilise all Petrotrin workers today in a...

Come Fete with the Saints and have a helluva time The Organising Committee of Fete With The Saints 2018 is hard at work putting things in place to deliver to its patrons, a production that is in keeping with the theme of this year’s event, The...

Jean: I miss him a lot “I miss him a lot!”

Lawyers against new criminal policy The new judicial policy introducing sanctions for accused persons who fail to disclose their defences at the start of their criminal cases is being met with stiff criticism from defence attorneys...