Thursday 12th April, 2018

Hat-trick for Geetanjali Though penalised Geetanjali can complete her hat-trick by taking this six runner 7f handicap.

Hibiscus queens of cricket All Hibiscus Ladies needed was a win in their final match to seal the Premiership Division 50-Over title and that they did, defeating Players Sports Club by seven wickets at Brazil Recreation...

Restoring President’s House Although the local construction sector has suffered a decline of about 50 per cent, that has not deterred the owners and operators of Unicom (Trinidad) Ltd, the firm in charge of renovations at...

Minister Cudjoe focuses on leadership, direction Even though sports is not Shamfa Cudjoe's forte, she says it will not diminish her ability to effectively manage the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs as a Minister's job is to provide direction...

Shamfa: PM gave Darryl a fair chance Newly-appointed Sport and Youth Affairs Minister Shamfa Cudjoe is supporting Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s decision to fire her predecessor Darryl Smith from the Cabinet, saying that the PM...

Cedros fishermen released by captors Heermatie Sanker was excited yesterday as she waited anxiously at her Fullerton Village home awaiting the return of her husband Awardnath Hajarie and their son Nicholas who were held captive in...

South lifts Shell U-17 titles South Zone successfully defended its Shell Interzone Under-17 crown when it defeated Central in the final at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) by three wickets yesterday.

Exploring new industries through Shell LiveWIRE Contributing to building the reputation of Shell in T&T as a driver of local capability development and economic diversification—a national priority—is one of the company’s key objectives.

Police U-21 nets US title T&T Police Youth Club Under-21 netball team walked away champion while the U-16 team finished runners-up in the ninth annual junior Florida Netball Classic Tournament held from March 31-April...