Thursday 12th January, 2016

Remove square pegs from Petrotrin’s team Former energy minister Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan yesterday called for a restructuring of Petrotrin to make the company efficient and effective.

Venezuelan tops Promenade chess Efrem Marin, a 46-year-old Venezuelan immigrant, has topped the field of 24 players who participated in the Promenade Chess Club’s Christmas tournament.

Crusoe into UWI semis Defending champion Club Crusoe is into the semi final of the 2017 UWI T20 tournament after a narrow four-run win over Central Sports.

Sainfiet: I should have resigned from day one Tom Saintfiet says he should have resigned from the job as Soca Warriors head coach on the same day he was appointed.

Southern man lives for cricket Despite the fact that support for the sport has been dwindling over the past few years, one man still wakes up every morning with one thing on his mind and that is cricket.

UNC Senator calls on Al-Rawi to revisit Children’s Act Temporary Opposition Senator Dr Waffie Mohammed yesterday shot down Attorney General Faris Al-Rawis’ proposal to have the minimum age of Muslims marriages adjusted from 12 to 18, stating that the...

The Caricom option Rational people looking on at the Caribbean integration project, with specific emphasis on the work of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) Secretariat and its supporting agencies, can understandably...

Senior cop: Emailgate ongoing Several members of the watchdog group Fixin’ T&T stood outside the Police Administration building in Port-of-Spain yesterday bearing placards which questioned the status of various ongoing...