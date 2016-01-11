Thursday 12th January, 2016

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
Former energy minister Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan yesterday called for a restructuring of Petrotrin to make the company efficient and effective.
Efrem Marin, a 46-year-old Venezuelan immigrant, has topped the field of 24 players who participated in the Promenade Chess Club’s Christmas tournament.
Defending champion Club Crusoe is into the semi final of the 2017 UWI T20 tournament after a narrow four-run win over Central Sports.
Tom Saintfiet says he should have resigned from the job as Soca Warriors head coach on the same day he was appointed.
Despite the fact that support for the sport has been dwindling over the past few years, one man still wakes up every morning with one thing on his mind and that is cricket.
Temporary Opposition Senator Dr Waffie Mohammed yesterday shot down Attorney General Faris Al-Rawis’ proposal to have the minimum age of Muslims marriages adjusted from 12 to 18, stating that the...
Rational people looking on at the Caribbean integration project, with specific emphasis on the work of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) Secretariat and its supporting agencies, can understandably...
Several members of the watchdog group Fixin’ T&T stood outside the Police Administration building in Port-of-Spain yesterday bearing placards which questioned the status of various ongoing...
The Trinidad and Tobago Card Games Association (TTCGA) will be hosting the largest and most anticipated event in All Fours, its sixth annual International Gold Cup tournament, where over 2000...
GUARDIAN MEDIA is not responsible for the content of external sites. Copyright © 2014 GUARDIAN MEDIA LIMITED
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online