Thursday 12th July, 2018

Cop dies from burn injuries Two days after he set himself on fire, SRP Gary Alexander has died.

CSME implementation on fast track KINGSTON, Jamaica—Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) have put measures in place to fast-track the full implementation of the Caricom Single Market and Economy (CSME).

5 charged in connection with killing of shop owner Five men have appeared before a Sangre Grande Magistrate charged in connection with the murder of 53-year-old shop owner, John Samaroo.

Marlene seriously ill Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is awaiting confirmation on the full nature of Public Administration Marlene McDonald’s illness.

Why’s he being scandalised? Finance Minister Colm Imbert yesterday admitted that the cellphone belonging to his 25-year-old son Adrian Imbert, which was stolen in a robbery last Friday, had sensitive personal information on...

Encouraging the private sector At the 2017 post-budget analysis of the T&T Chamber of Industry and commerce, Finance Minister Colm Imbert dismissed his hosts not having come for “sterile debate and academic discussion.” The...

Mobil Outlaw is High Points champ E-Class campaigners Mobil Outlaw sharpened up for this year’s Carib Great Race in August by being crowned ‘Boat of the year high points champion’ at the T&T Power Boat Association’s fifth and...

Carenage residents impose ‘crime curfews’ With self-imposed curfews and increasing fears of reprisal murders and shootings in the aftermath of Sunday’s triple murder at the Boardwalk in Chaguaramas, Carenage residents are now calling on...

ODPM boss: We’re ready for the hurricane season Despite 60 minutes of rain unleashing severe flood waters in several communities last week, head of the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) retired Captain Neville Wint says that...