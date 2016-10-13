Thursday 13th October, 2016

‘Reporters seemed content to write about stolen food, starving babies’ The Road to Hell Michael Maren. The Free Press, 1997. Review by Kevin Baldeosingh

Scotiabank Women race against breast cancer Some 7,000 people gathered in Port-of-Spain, San Fernando and Tobago recently to take part in the Scotiabank Women Against Breast Cancer 5k, showing massive support for the cause, and helping to...

Cops probe hunter’s killing Although relatives of Chandarsingh Ramsingh said he contemplated suicide on a previous occasion, investigators are probing how he was killed while on his way to hunt on Tuesday.

Band together to help Haiti Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley wants Defence Ministers from the Americas to devise new avenues to improve preparation and cooperation to mitigate hardships after natural disasters.

Green Market holds upcycling contest After its Eat Local challenge in April, The Green Market is asking the public to create the best idea for reusing plastic bottles.

Mediocrity on and off the cricket field Nobody is perfect. That’s a fact.

French company looks to build bridges in T&T Ask most Trinbagonians to name French construction companies with global operations and the answer is likely to be Vinci, which was the contractor on the Uriah Butler/Churchill Roosevelt...

The Imam runs down Yep, my jaw actually dropped when Imam Yasin Abu Bakr walked onto the set of CNC3’s very funny clip-show, The Rundown, on Monday night, and started dispensing marital advice.

AG confirms family assessed by army after death threats Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi confirmed yesterday that his family had received a threat assessment and instruction from the army after he received several deaths threats since he assumed office...