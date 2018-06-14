Thursday 14th June, 2018

Touchstone Exploration’s strong financial performance reflects its optimism in T&T’s economic environment, CEO Paul Baay said yesterday.
Two T&T nationals are among a group of young people across the Commonwealth who will receive awards from Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace, in London later this month.
T&T, currently on a stringent pathway of widening its sporting disciplines and shining its brand of athleticism excellence for impressive national and international competitiveness – is noted...
Reigning national women’s Under-21 and Senior singles champion, Brittany Joseph and Under-18 champion Chelsea Fong both won two matches apiece to lead WASA ‘A’ over Arima Table Tennis Club, 5-4...
National netballer, Samantha Wallace continued her impressive form in the Suncorp Super Netball League when she led New South Wales Swifts to a narrow 51-49 defeat of Adelaide Thunderbirds at Quay...
Runs were the order of the day on Saturday, as this year’s edition of the very popular Mangallie and Jaggessar Group Twenty20 (T20) tournament bowled off at Penal Rock Road in South Trinidad.
The discovery of 5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas in the deep water offshore Trinidad’s east coast and the plan by Government and its industry partners BHP Billiton and Royal Dutch Shell to...
In celebration of Alta’s 25th anniversary, Alta students around the country were asked to write about the impact the organisation has had on their lives.
T&T has put its seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Guyana behind them. This according to T&T skipper Merissa Aguilleira.
Artist Tamara Tam-Cruikshank’s debut exhibition — Where Old Stones Are Set: The Poetics and Politics of Cultural Memory in the Built Heritage of Port of Spain, Trinidad — examines the...
