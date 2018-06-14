Thursday 14th June, 2018

Touchstone sees bright future in T&T Touchstone Exploration’s strong financial performance reflects its optimism in T&T’s economic environment, CEO Paul Baay said yesterday.

2 Trinis to receive Queen’s Young Leaders Award Two T&T nationals are among a group of young people across the Commonwealth who will receive awards from Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace, in London later this month.

Harvard Club cooks up art entertainment and culture T&T, currently on a stringent pathway of widening its sporting disciplines and shining its brand of athleticism excellence for impressive national and international competitiveness – is noted...

Joseph, Fong put WASA ‘A’ on East Div II title brink Reigning national women’s Under-21 and Senior singles champion, Brittany Joseph and Under-18 champion Chelsea Fong both won two matches apiece to lead WASA ‘A’ over Arima Table Tennis Club, 5-4...

Wallace keeps Swifts in playoff hunt National netballer, Samantha Wallace continued her impressive form in the Suncorp Super Netball League when she led New South Wales Swifts to a narrow 51-49 defeat of Adelaide Thunderbirds at Quay...

Runs galore in Mangallie/Jaggessar opening Runs were the order of the day on Saturday, as this year’s edition of the very popular Mangallie and Jaggessar Group Twenty20 (T20) tournament bowled off at Penal Rock Road in South Trinidad.

Deep water gas—at what price? The discovery of 5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas in the deep water offshore Trinidad’s east coast and the plan by Government and its industry partners BHP Billiton and Royal Dutch Shell to...

Alta Student Stories In celebration of Alta’s 25th anniversary, Alta students around the country were asked to write about the impact the organisation has had on their lives.

T&T women in must-win match vs Barbados T&T has put its seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Guyana behind them. This according to T&T skipper Merissa Aguilleira.