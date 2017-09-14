Thursday 14th September, 2017

Amla, Perera power World XI to 7-wicket win LAHORE—Hashim Amla smashed a half century and Thisara Perera provided an excellent finish with a 19-ball 47 as World XI defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in the second Twenty20 international...

Mom, grandson taken by wave An Arima community last night paid their respects to a well loved resident who lost her life trying to save her grandson from a massive wave during the passage of Hurricane Irma in St Maarten last...

Be innovative and take risks Be "unreasonable, innovative, unshakable and sensible", is the advise from Gervase Warner, Massy President and Group CEO, to T&T's business community in the face of the tough economic...

Offer true benchmark handicaps AR The Arima Race Club indicated in July/August that it would be introducing “modified” benchmark handicaps during the month of September.

Small Miracles in Reinbou “Don’t get eaten by the crazy man in the woods,” Ángel Maceta’s aunt teases as he sets off by himself to school, beyond the village.

Dillon: Decrease in illegal Venezuelans coming to T&T National Security Minister Edmund Dillon is refuting claims that there are some 40,000 legal and illegal Venezuelans in this country.

Inside the mind of the entrepreneur Wouldn’t it be nice to know what makes entrepreneurs tick? What goes on in their minds? How do they become successful by the actions they take?

Budget should address diversification and its funding The 2017-2018 Budget presentation is almost upon us. Further, it appears that the 2016-2017 Budget has resulted in a shortfall of some TT$8 billion.

Firm praises PNM in TV ads The owner of A&V Drilling Workover Limited, Nazim Haniff Baksh, is yet to make any public statement on a Petrotrin internal audit report that his company is linked to close to TT$100 million...