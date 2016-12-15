Thursday 15th December, 2016

BANKS, COPS, GETTING AWAY WITH IT It was with some surprise that I read Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy’s #lifeinleggings story: she was tormented by a Peeping Tom, and reporting it to police was like throwing bananas at chimps: it...

Foundation for Shannon The murder of Shannon Banfield will not be in vain, mourners were told at the Seventh Day Adventist Church at Prizgar Road, San Juan, as a foundation in her name has been founded and already...

Johnson siblings top TT chess rating Joshua Johnson and his sister Gabriella Johnson are now T&T’s highest rated chess players.

Dr Babwah, Latapy, Shabazz on Saintfiet’s coaching staff Dr Terrance Babwah, the former Soca Warriors doctor who resigned from the team recently, has been named on the Technical Staff of new coach Tom Saintfiet, along with Assistant Coaches Russell...

Celebrating loves, lives lost My mother died at 83, one month before Christmas Day in 2009, my father at 80, six weeks before Christmas Day in 1990.

JSC hears no system to check flood of herbal medicine: No customer redress There are no systems in place to evaluate and monitor the flood of herbal medicine claiming to cure a host of illnesses in this country.

Violence reduced in schools—minister The Ministry of Education says violence and indiscipline in secondary schools has dropped dramatically during the past year, with officials recording a reduction between 30 and 40 per cent.