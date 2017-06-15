Thursday 15th June, 2017

Daly: Judges’ exam questions laughable Former Law Association president Martin Daly SC says the questions posed to candidates for appointment to the High Court reinforce the case for “complete transparency.”

Robbery victim as cops kill 1 of 3 bandits A mother of two from Wallerfield, whose family was robbed of their two vehicles during an early morning home invasion yesterday, is disappointed that police only managed to kill one of their...

Cupid wins Knights Open contest Kevin Cupid has confirmed his status as one of the country’s leading young chess players by topping the field of 41 players in this year’s Knights Open tournament.

Volleyball men enter weekend camp T&T senior men’s volleyball team will step up their preparations for next month’s hosting of the Senior Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Championship with a live-in camp from...

Probe Marcia, CJ’s behaviour Senior Counsel Israel Khan has written to Director of Public Prosecution Roger Gaspard suggesting that a police investigation be launched to determine whether Chief Justice Ivor Archie is guilty...

Dying on the public lawn From what I now belatedly understand, T&T officially follows internationally accepted guidelines for patient care in the state system.

MAY FIGHTING TO HANG ON AFTER GAMBLE FAILS LONDON— In the big book of political blunders, Theresa May’s decision to hold a snap election to solidify her Brexit mandate will rank among the most memorable — and the most unnecessary.

Singh pacers Maloney to Abott 3-on-3 title Tyrik Singh produced impressive performances for Maloney Pacers youth teams and helped them cop two titles in the inaugural Association of Basketball Officials of T&T (ABOTT) 3x3 Basketball...

State to pay $150,000 for cop’s ‘oppressive’ conduct The State has been ordered to pay almost $150,000 in compensation to an electrical engineer who was wrongfully detained by police for six hours over allegedly stealing a circuit board from a...