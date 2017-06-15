Thursday 15th June, 2017

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
Former Law Association president Martin Daly SC says the questions posed to candidates for appointment to the High Court reinforce the case for “complete transparency.”
A mother of two from Wallerfield, whose family was robbed of their two vehicles during an early morning home invasion yesterday, is disappointed that police only managed to kill one of their...
Kevin Cupid has confirmed his status as one of the country’s leading young chess players by topping the field of 41 players in this year’s Knights Open tournament.
T&T senior men’s volleyball team will step up their preparations for next month’s hosting of the Senior Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Championship with a live-in camp from...
Senior Counsel Israel Khan has written to Director of Public Prosecution Roger Gaspard suggesting that a police investigation be launched to determine whether Chief Justice Ivor Archie is guilty...
From what I now belatedly understand, T&T officially follows internationally accepted guidelines for patient care in the state system.
LONDON— In the big book of political blunders, Theresa May’s decision to hold a snap election to solidify her Brexit mandate will rank among the most memorable — and the most unnecessary.
Tyrik Singh produced impressive performances for Maloney Pacers youth teams and helped them cop two titles in the inaugural Association of Basketball Officials of T&T (ABOTT) 3x3 Basketball...
The State has been ordered to pay almost $150,000 in compensation to an electrical engineer who was wrongfully detained by police for six hours over allegedly stealing a circuit board from a...
It’s dark brown and looks like coffee grounds, or a rich, earthy compost. And it comes from worms: more specifically, their rear ends.
