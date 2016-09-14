Thursday 15th September, 2016

WICB sacks Phil Simmons West Indies Head coach Phil Simmons has been sacked by the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) following their quarterly meeting over the weekend in Dominica.

Ex-national footballer on gun charge A former national footballer from Cocorite appeared in court yesterday charged with gun and marijuana possession.

Embracing our differences In this land of many peoples and people of many ancestries, how do people see their ethnic heritage? How do they practice it, ignore it, or celebrate it?

Locusts now invading homes Red-winged locusts, which are synonymous with a biblical plague, continue to breed and multiply in the Point Fortin district even as residents await the Insect Vector Control Division of the...

Kamla wants action on $$ for killed cops Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has sent a Cabinet Note to be considered and passed by Cabinet with respect to the payment of $1 million to the estate of each of the members of the...

Manufacturers to benefit Talks are currently taking place between the Trade Ministry, Finance Ministry and Central Bank to establish a US Dollar credit line specifically for local manufacturers.

Teen reunited with grieving mom The mother of teenager Shivanie Persad is urging parents to be more vigilant and careful about who they allow in their homes.