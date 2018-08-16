Thursday 16th August, 2018

Young urges security staff members: Think outside the box New National Security Minister Stuart Young has said that law-abiding citizens far outweigh the criminal elements in society and citizens can therefore create positive changes to T&T through...

Jabloteh edges North East 1-0 A single strike by Sean Bonval in the 74th minute earned seasoned campaigners San Juan Jabloteh its first win in the T&T Pro League yesterday, a 1-0 victory over defending champions North East...

Councillor hurt by assault ...pledges to continue serving people Beetham/Picton councillor Akil Audain said he felt hurt after floodwater was splashed on him by Beetham Gardens burgesses.

Warner guides Bermudez to U-16 title Led by the accurate shooting of goal-shooter Phoebe Warner, Bermudez wrapped up the title in the Courts All Sectors Netball League Under-16 Youth Development Programme with one round of matches...

ANSA McAL earns $454m second quarter profit Noting the recent improvement in the T&T economy, ANSA McAL Group Chairman Norman Sabga said this has bolstered the conglomerate’s strategy of innovation with its new products.

Nothing offensive about it —Hinds Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds says there is nothing offensive about a presentation at last Sunday’s PNM’s Sports and Family Day which portrayed a woman wearing yellow sari being stripped of...

Aguilleira: None should be left behind Although the August vacation is speedily coming to an end, 330 primary and secondary school children from Marac, Moruga were all smiles when West Indies/national cricketer and Atlantic Sports...

Rowley: People trying to stir up racial hatred Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday accused certain individuals of trying to stir up racial hatred in the country over a People’s National Movement (PNM) skit.

Morvant Caledonia, Pt Fortin share points Point Fortin Civic FC and Morvant Caledonia United will go into the third round of matches in the 2018 T&T Pro League season still searching for a first win, after a 2-2 draw in their round...