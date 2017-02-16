Thursday 16th February, 2017

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
Two Cedros fishermen are lost at sea after their pirogue capsized on Tuesday.
Stacy-Ann King scored a half century and Jodian Morgan claimed five wickets to steer Technocrats to a 39-run victory over Hibiscus Ladies in one of three Premiership Division matches played in the...
“If we really love ourselves, everything in our life works” — Louise Hay
Salt Whistle Bay looks a tasty each-way proposition for an ‘aged’ Maiden Stakes over nine furlongs of Kempton polytrack this evening, ability to act effectively on this surface is an edge for the...
A vital piece of T&T’s culinary history made its way back into the mainstream with the February 13 launch of A Handbook of Trinidad Cookery 1907 edited by Danielle Delon.
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar accused Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi of launching “a direct attack upon our democracy, the Constitution and the rule of law,” with his recent statements...
T&T’s Emmanuel Callender performed impressively on Saturday, to finish second in the men’s 400 metres at the Camperdown Classic at the Jamaica National Stadium in Kingston.
Claude Noel, the country’s first World boxing champion, faces another major bout in the coming weeks, but it will be for his comfort, rather than a title.
On behalf of Coral Gouveia, Tony’s wife, and his seven children, I would like to express our wholehearted gratitude to the management and staff of the Trinidad Guardian for publishing two tributes...
T&T’s Beach Soccer men played to a creditable 3-3 draw with England in the final match of the Barbados International Beach Soccer Showcase.
GUARDIAN MEDIA is not responsible for the content of external sites. Copyright © 2014 GUARDIAN MEDIA LIMITED
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online