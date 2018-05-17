Thursday 17th May, 2018

PART I
In case you missed it.
|
PART I
|
Cabinet has approved the spending of close to $8 million by the Port Authority of T&T to get the Ports of Port-of-Spain and Scarborough ready for the Galleons Passage.
|
As motorists are forced to fork out $16 million for speeding violations, police have also recorded a slight increase in road deaths in 2018.
|
Approximately 40 National Entrepreneurship Development Company Ltd (NEDCO) workers who were offered voluntary separation packages in February were sent home on May 1.
|
On Sunday evening, the Caribbean Steelpan Connextion Ensemble (CSC) hosted its Mother’s Day concert entitled For The Women In Steel at PanDemonium Panyard, Norfolk Street, Belmont.
|
|
Employees of the Ministry of Works’ Caroni District office at Woodford Lodge in Chaguanas are calling for the re-implementation of a 24-hour security service on the compound, following Monday...
|
The LiTTribute to ToronTTo with the Zoomers Club of T&T (Zattic) in Mississauga, Toronto, Canada was interrupted by an 80-year-old woman on Mother’s Day—May 13—when guest speaker, author and...
|
What a vitriolic society we have become! Like Mt.
|
The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) has been spearheading implementation of the Single Electronic Window (SEW) for Trade and Business (TTBizLink), a project which began in 2009 with the first...
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online