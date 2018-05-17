Thursday 17th May, 2018

Readings Under the Trees — The Alta Tree PART I



Port gets $8m for ancillary works to accommodate vessel Cabinet has approved the spending of close to $8 million by the Port Authority of T&T to get the Ports of Port-of-Spain and Scarborough ready for the Galleons Passage.

Govt rakes in $16 million in speeding tickets As motorists are forced to fork out $16 million for speeding violations, police have also recorded a slight increase in road deaths in 2018.

NEDCO to pay $7.5m to 40 VSEP workers Approximately 40 National Entrepreneurship Development Company Ltd (NEDCO) workers who were offered voluntary separation packages in February were sent home on May 1.

Show for the women in steelpan... On Sunday evening, the Caribbean Steelpan Connextion Ensemble (CSC) hosted its Mother’s Day concert entitled For The Women In Steel at PanDemonium Panyard, Norfolk Street, Belmont.

Mysterious fire destroys 2 Works vehicles Employees of the Ministry of Works’ Caroni District office at Woodford Lodge in Chaguanas are calling for the re-implementation of a 24-hour security service on the compound, following Monday...

A Mother’s Day to remember The LiTTribute to ToronTTo with the Zoomers Club of T&T (Zattic) in Mississauga, Toronto, Canada was interrupted by an 80-year-old woman on Mother’s Day—May 13—when guest speaker, author and...

Ebony and Ivory What a vitriolic society we have become! Like Mt.