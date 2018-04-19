Thursday 19th April, 2018

Count on the musical director of the UWI Arts Guitar Ensemble, Anthony Williams, to keep things cheerful and lively whenever his charges appear before a largely knowledgeable audience.
ST JOHN’S—West Indies will be at full strength for next month’s hurricane relief Twenty20 International against a Rest of the World XI in London.
This week, the T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce is pleased to introduce you to the new chairman of our Tobago Division, Claude Benoit, who was elected at the Division’s Annual General...
It seems as though there was misinformation by Police Service Commission (PSC) members regarding recommendations made by the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) to have disciplinary action taken...
Try this thought exercise, which is an adaptation of a common experiment.
A decision by a large group of PanTrinbago members to remove the organisation’s central executive is now set to be the subject of a legal challenge.
Ahead of this morning’s official meeting of Commonwealth leaders, T&T Prime Minister Keith Rowley has expressed concerns that inaccurate international reports on T&T have adversely...
Theatre has been used for and as advocacy for decades.
It is not unusual to employ the creative and performing arts to carry society’s deepest and often obscurest messages.
The numbers of gays who have been thrown out of their parents’ homes and evicted from apartments have increased to eight in the last week.
