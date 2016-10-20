Thursday 20th October, 2016

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
Allrounder Kieron Pollard was dropped from the West Indies team for the Tri-Nation series involving Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe next month because he lacked ‘batting commitment,’ during his stint with...
Dubai, UAE
Three different players were on target as Golden Lane FC stunned leaders Georgia FC 3-1 in the Tobago Football Association Premier Division at Mt Gomery on Monday night.
Passionate about W Connection, football, and a die-hard Manchester United fan are just a few reminders of Raymond McLean, who passed away at age 63 on Monday night at his home in Carapo, Arima.
Two investigations have been launched into a viral video showing driver Jared Edwards defiantly sitting atop his car bonnet as it was being towed away by a wrecker to the impound lot at Sea Lots,...
Parosin The Lady Next Door, a theatrical production by journalist Seeta Persad, was a good dose of the humorous reality that exists in T&T’s contemporary local Indian communities.
Earlier this week, people around the world observed the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty.
Crimson Rosette stands out for the ten-runner Maiden Stakes over seven furlongs of Chelmsford polytrack tonight, third successive two-year-old event on another eight-race programme, which...
Noble Douglas Dance Company Inc (NDDC) staged its 2016 season—Woman—last weekend at Queen’s Hall and what a spectacular presentation of dance it turned out to be.
GUARDIAN MEDIA is not responsible for the content of external sites. Copyright © 2014 GUARDIAN MEDIA LIMITED
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online