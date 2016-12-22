Thursday 22nd December, 2016

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
Deputy Police Commissioner Wayne Dick said yesterday that the police service was convinced it had charged the correct man in the murder of Shannon Banfield.
Four women were among a group of 28 police officers who were promoted to the rank of sergeant in the T&T Police Service (TTPS) yesterday.
The swearing ceremony for the Chairman, Vice-Chairman and Aldermen of the Tunapuna Piarco regional Corporation (TPRC) took place last Thursday before a packed audience at the Tunapuna Community...
Double World Indoor bronze medallist Deon Lendore and Olympic semifinalist Janeil Bellille were named the top athletes at this year’s Abilene Wildcats Athletic Club annual awards ceremony at the...
The T&T Cancer Society received an early Christmas gift from Guardian Media yesterday, in the form of over $91,ooo in cash to assist in its cancer prevention measures like screening for...
Earlier this year some Caribbean Alumni from St Francis College in Brooklyn, New York reconnected via the popular social media platforms of Facebook and WhatsApp.
ROOSEVELT SKERRIT
Prime Minister of Dominica
CARICOM CHAIRMAN
End of Year Message
Like some businesses in T&T that are feeling the brunt of the economic downturn, the speciality spirits, wine and gourmet shop Naughty Grape has introduced a strategy to stimulate demand for...
Nia Berkley and Jabari Murray inspired Scarborough Secondary school’s victory in both the girls and boys respective titles on the opening day of the 20th annual Paradise Hockey Club tournament on...
