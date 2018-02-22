Thursday 22nd February,2018

CPO cries out for staff at JSC The Chief Personnel Officer (CPO), Beresford Riley, has made a sterling plea for vacancies at the Office of the CPO to be filled with urgency telling a Joint Select Committee (JSC) yesterday that...

Planning minister talks climate change with UK High Commissioner Minister of Planning and Development Camille Robinson-Regis recently hosted a courtesy call with Tim Stew, High Commissioner for the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland to discuss matters...

Adiós, Trinidad y Tobago As my tour of duty as Ambassador of Mexico to Trinidad and Tobago is drawing to a close, I wish to express my gratitude to the authorities and people of this great nation.

Making money from the ground T&T’s agricultural sector seems to be undergoing somewhat of a cultural renaissance as of late.

Hillview, Naps continue winning ways Leaders Hillview and second place Naparima College were in excellent form yesterday as both schools recorded victories in their respective matches in round four of the PowerGen Secondary Schools...

James makes graceful exit Six-time national 800m champion Jamaal James has decided to step away from the track after competing for 17 years.

CWI confirms Lewis as Windies manager St John’s, ANTIGUA – Cricket West Indies (CWI) yesterday announced changes to the coaching and support teams for the current West Indies squads.