Thursday 22nd June, 2017

Cipero River cleaned after seven years The Cipero River has not been dredged for seven years but after the passage of Tropical Storm Bret, San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello personally supervised its cleaning yesterday.

CJ admits to error Chief Justice Ivor Archie has admitted that the Judiciary made an error last month when it announced that the 53 cases left unfinished by former chief magistrate Marcia Ayers-Caesar would have to...

BASE dazzles despite rain Badree’s Academy of Sport Education, BASE, was able to pull off a successful event despite the inclement weather that curtailed the main event, a North versus South windball cricket match on...

It Dont Come Easy and never will It Dont Come Easy at Royal Ascot but the third stage of this fabulous five-day(s) fixture could well yield reward when Richard Fahey’s charge contests the eighteen-runner, group two Norfolk Stakes...

Brace for more floods Tropical Storm Bret has come and gone, leaving in its path a trail of destruction across the country.

Caribbean talent not $$ respected in MLS Caribbean nationals’ fight for equal footing in the North American workplace has extended to the sporting arena, where most players from the region find themselves among the lowest paid in Major...

Norbert ‘Four Chords’ Augustine passes away at age 77 Steelpan pioneer Norbert “Four Chords” Augustine died on June 14 at the age of 77 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Kumble controversy overshadows India arrival for Windies series Powerhouses India arrived on Tuesday for their limited overs tour against West Indies under a shadow of controversy after Anil Kumble dramatically stepped aside as head coach over a rift with...