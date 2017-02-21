Thursday 23rd February, 2017

Mc Dougall, Woodley fire T&T past Antigua & Barbuda 8-1 David Mc Dougall scored a beaver-trick and Kevon Woodley, a hat-trick as T&T spanked Antigua & Barbuda 8-1 in its opening match of the 2017 CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship at the...

Wight is right for the Job in racing Firstly, let me wish everyone a great day of Horseracing on this Carnival Wednesday racing programme.

LEGAL FAKE NEWS AG’s pecs stolen: Attorney-General Faris al-Rawi lost his pectoral muscles last Friday night when his house was broken into.

Romany helps BAHS home Bishop Anstey’s High School (BAHS) B team’s Arissa Romany romped through the defence of Providence Girls Catholic School to guide her team to a 7-0 victory in the School Girls Rugby League of T...

Cycling Centre to be used as sports tourism tool In line with an aggressive mandate to develop the sport tourism niche, the Tourism Development Company Limited (TDC) held a meeting with John Tolkamp, President of Cycling Canada and Robert...

The loyalty of the terrorist This is one of those books which seems to have started as an academic paper and which a publisher thought could make a profit if its thesis was extended to book form in a layperson format.

Newcomer sweeps prizes in TSTT calypso contest Social commentary carried off the top prizes in this year’s TSTT Employee Calypso Competition, held recently at the Nelson Exchange Carpark, while fun-filled melodies describing the company’s race...

Skeene: Pro League remains viable Dexter Skeene, chief executive officer (CEO) of the T&T Pro League, stands confident that the competition will maintain its status as the best league in the country in 2017 and beyond, and by...