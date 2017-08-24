Thursday 24th August, 2017

Arson not yet confirmed The deadly house fire which claimed the lives of eight-year-old Alliyah Primus and her aunt Nolene Neisha Gopaul has not yet been ruled as arson, according to police investigators.

Heavy-T inspection moves to Caroni The annual inspection of trucks and pickup vans will now take place at the headquarters of the Transport Division’s headquarters in Caroni.

Girl, 4, killed in Valencia accident A two-vehicle accident on the Valencia Stretch on Monday night claimed the life of a four-year-old girl and left another man warded in a critical condition at the Port-of -Spain General Hospital...

FIU, TTSEC discuss compliance Officials from The Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission (TTSEC) and Financial Intelligence Unit of T&T (FIUTT) held a meeting to discuss compliance and other related matters...

Hurricane straps can save homes The Couva/Pt Lisas Chamber has set out on an urgent campaign to help save homeowners’ roofs with the provision of hurricane straps.

Joseph set for Pan Am honours Taekwondo fighter Brandon Joseph has been selected to represent T&T at the upcoming Pan Am Junior Taekwondo Championship which takes place in Costa Rica from August 29th to the 31st.

T&T athletes go medal hunting in Taiwan No success yet for T&T athletes currently competing at the Summer Universiade being hosted by the International University Sports Federation (FISU) in Taipei City, Taiwan.

Students go Back to Basics at Black Deer camp The annual Black Deer Vacation Camp, which caters to students from the wider Mayaro/Guayaguayare community, assumed a Back to Basics theme for its 2017 edition, with campers taught the elements of...