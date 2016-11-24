Thursday 24th November, 2016

All ‘X-Rated’ today, worth watching Zumurdee will be a popular choice for division one of a 2-y-o Maiden Stakes over an extended mile of Wolverhampton tapeta this afternoon, interesting to know how ex-champion trainer, John Gosden,...

Keeping the faith with Soca Warriors There is little doubt, that T&T’s qualification for the 2018 Russia World Cup is in jeopardy, unless there is a very quick and instant turn around.

Caricom legislators focus on WTO rules Legislators from around the region are meeting in Port of Spain to discuss their experiences in economic and trade policies in relation to World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules.

CLF mum on $b payback plan While CLF shareholder representatives are mum about the plan they have offered Government to repay the 2009 bailout debt, part of the proposal includes getting back various companies from...

Factory torched in arson attack A San Francique family is facing a bleak Christmas after their home and furniture business were destroyed yesterday in a suspected arson attack yesterday.

HDC rubbishes Ramdeen’s claims The Housing Development Corporation yesterday slammed United National Congress (UNC) Senator Gerald Ramdeen for carrying on an ugly campaign of spurious allegations against it.

Youth take a stand for mental health While hosting a radio programme for World Mental Health Day in October, one caller expressed that she felt the answer to reaching people on the issue was for us–my guest and I–to educate...

Alta’s growth to continue into 2017 Today we continue with our Year in Review which was first presented to members of Alta at our annual general meeting earlier this month.