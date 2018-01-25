Thursday 25th January, 2018

Trini chef wins baking competition A meal of curried turkey, paratha and cauliflower choka helped T&T born chef Dr Winnette McIntosh Ambrose win the Chopped: Gold Medal Games Baking competition in an episode aired on the Food...

Criminologist: Economic hardships in Christmas, Carnival responsible for high crime January is usually one of the bloodiest months for the year and with 48 murders already recorded, 2018 seems to heading in the same direction.

UTT staff protest again In the second consecutive day of protest action by some members of staff at the University of T&T (UTT), the Minister of Education, Anthony Garcia, has agreed to meet with the representing...

Fighting ignorance in pan The Mighty Jamma is looking forward to coming to Trinidad for Carnival at the end of January.

CEO has no problems with CWI’s decision Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the T&T Cricket Board (TTCB), Suruj Ragoonath says he has no problems with Cricket West Indies (CWI) decision not to allow a replacement for Darren Bravo if he...

Mohammed bags 3 for none in SSCL Impressive young all-rounder Tariq Mohammed led his team Presentation College to an opening win in the 2018 PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League on Wednesday.

Minister: Tuco gets $6.5m, but owes $4.2m The Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (Tuco) which has received an allocation of $6.5 million for Carnival 2018 has to repay a $4.2 million loan.

Eccles lead 13-man hockey squad to Germany T&T senior men’s indoor hockey coach Raphael Govia has made three changes to his 13-member team which will head to the Fifth FIFTH Indoor Hockey World Cup in Berlin, Germany from February 7 to...