Thursday 28th December, 2017

The final night of the Caroni Zone Table Tennis Tournament went all the way into Christmas Eve with six hours of intense action on Saturday night.
In case you missed it.
|
|
While several people spent the day visiting with family and friends, others were taking advantage of the Boxing Day sale at the Gulf City Shopping Complex in La Romaine yesterday.
|
Excitement filled the air as 24 contestants took part in Music TT’s inaugural showcase for its Artists Portfolio Development Programme held earlier this month.
|
KINGSTON—The University of the West Indies (UWI) is backing Caribbean Community (Caricom) governments in protesting the European Union’s (EU) recent blacklisting of regional countries it considers...
|
The John O’Brien trained Thisonesforron repeated last year’s success in the feature Grade Two - NLCB Gold Cup over 2,000 metres on a sloppy track at Santa Rosa Park Yesterday.
|
Ode To Autumn ticks so many ‘positive’ boxes for the Novice Stakes over seven furlongs of Lingfield polytrack today; ‘best-in’ on my time-handicap, trained by imperious, ex-champion, John Gosden,...
|
As another year comes to an end and our sportsmen join in the Christmas festivities, I put some thought into what were the major sporting achievements that stood out for me in 2017.
|
|
The police officer who was shot in the abdomen after he confronted an armed 15-year-old bandit in Marabella almost two weeks ago has not yet made a full recovery, but he is in good spirits.
|
Start an hour by hour
I learnt this trick in my network marketing days and have been using it ever since. It seems to almost create time. You need an excel sheet and some highlighters.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online