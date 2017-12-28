Thursday 28th December, 2017

Enterprise Youths in epic Caroni Zone victory The final night of the Caroni Zone Table Tennis Tournament went all the way into Christmas Eve with six hours of intense action on Saturday night.

Crowds flock to Gulf City While several people spent the day visiting with family and friends, others were taking advantage of the Boxing Day sale at the Gulf City Shopping Complex in La Romaine yesterday.

Sweet music fills the air Excitement filled the air as 24 contestants took part in Music TT’s inaugural showcase for its Artists Portfolio Development Programme held earlier this month.

UWI backs protests against EU blacklist KINGSTON—The University of the West Indies (UWI) is backing Caribbean Community (Caricom) governments in protesting the European Union’s (EU) recent blacklisting of regional countries it considers...

RON IS BIGMAN IN TOWN The John O’Brien trained Thisonesforron repeated last year’s success in the feature Grade Two - NLCB Gold Cup over 2,000 metres on a sloppy track at Santa Rosa Park Yesterday.

Could we end 2017 in ‘Style?’ Ode To Autumn ticks so many ‘positive’ boxes for the Novice Stakes over seven furlongs of Lingfield polytrack today; ‘best-in’ on my time-handicap, trained by imperious, ex-champion, John Gosden,...

Salute our sportsmen, women for the many successes of 2017 As another year comes to an end and our sportsmen join in the Christmas festivities, I put some thought into what were the major sporting achievements that stood out for me in 2017.

Shot cop spreads Christmas cheer with family’s help The police officer who was shot in the abdomen after he confronted an armed 15-year-old bandit in Marabella almost two weeks ago has not yet made a full recovery, but he is in good spirits.