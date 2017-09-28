Thursday 28th September, 2017

AG: Whistle-blower legislation heads to Parliament Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi is assuring that whistle-blower legislation remains high on the Government’s agenda and legislation to protect those who provide confidential information will be...

Kallco gets $400m highway contract Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said yesterday he hoped the decision to award a $400 million dollar contract to contractor Kallco to construct the first segment of the Churchill Roosevelt Highway...

I was speaking to UNC politicians Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday made it abundantly clear that when he made his “shut your mouth” statement in relation to his proposed plan to house Dominicans affected by Hurricane Maria...

Go Cuckoo for COCONUTS More than half of the food the average Trinbagonian eats is imported. This should come as no surprise since our twin isle’s annual food import bill is approximately $6 billion.

Public must hold strain Hold strain, vary your taste - and cut that Forex use.

Ambassador urges creatives to develop business skills Lilly Edgerton, Costa Rica’s Ambassador to T&T is advising those involved in the creative industry in T&T to be business savvy.

King to rule with ‘Glances!’ Corrosive is reluctantly selected for division one of a Novice Stakes over seven furlongs of Kempton polytrack tonight, what a diabolical name given current climes but the British Horseracing...

50 years of Hinkson watercolours Jackie Hinkson celebrates half a century of capturing our native light and sights in watercolour.