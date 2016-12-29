Thursday 29th December, 2016

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
The recession does not seem to be having any negative effect on how people are planning to ring in 2017. Officials at popular hotels said scores of people are lining up to book rooms for New Year’...
Winning jockey Kerron Khelawan was the happiest man at Santa Rosa Park on Monday, after he guided Thisonesforron to the first Gold Cup success of his career.
A Valencia man, who for years have been visiting friends in Carapo, for the festive season was shot dead on Boxing Day.
Something is wrong, something is amiss, something clearly is not what it should at least if you are talking T&T cricket at the moment .
SYDNEY, Australia – West Indies leg-spinner Samuel Badree grabbed a brace of wickets as his Brisbane Heat sent Andre Russell’s Sydney Thunder to their third straight loss of the Big Bash League...
James looked at his wife, Savannah, their baby daughter and two sons and feared for their safety.
“We were kind of afraid for a second,” James said.
Then relieved.
The Trinidad & Tobago Contractors Association (TTCA) views itself as a responsible developmental partner integral to not only the development but the success of T&T.
From the onset of the recession, we at the T&T Chamber were adamant that it could not be “business as usual” in 2016.
A 59-year-old man from Barataria is expected to appear in court today charged with the murder of his 15-year-old stepson almost two weeks ago.
Chairman of the Urban Development Corporation of T&T (Udecott) Noel Garcia
