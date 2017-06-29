Thursday 29th June, 2017

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) has admitted that it needs to make improvements to its response to natural disasters following the aftermath of Tropical Storm Bret.
Braving the pouring rain yesterday, Sameer Ali began trying to piece together the small wooden home he shares with his wife and five children which was destroyed by floods from Tropical Storm Bret...
Led by Aneicia Baptiste and Janeisha Cassimy, the national Under-21 team jetted off yesterday ahead of the start of the Netball World Youth Cup set to take place in Botswana early next month.
T&T Guardian columnist Paolo Kernahan reported in his last column“A deluge of scorn for flood victims” appalling Facebook posts in the wake of last week’s disastrous flooding.
WFM Gabriella Johnson withstood all comers to claim T&T’s first Woman International Master (WIM) title at the recently concluded Central America and the Caribbean (CAC) Chess Championships in...
Chairman of the Global Brands Group of Companies, Mario Sabga-Aboud has issued a statement apologising for statements made of the recent CNN production, 'Parts Unknown' that featured Trinidad and...
How absurd am I to want to be paid for something that’s my job. After all, I did the do and I brought a kid into the world. So I should toughen up and deal with it. Not so? Well no. Not so.
Pouvoir Magique represents a solid bet for an ‘aged’ Maiden Stakes over ten furlongs of ‘good to firm’ Nottingham this afternoon when ‘fab-Thursday’ has just the six meetings, a prelude to yet...
In a bid to promote energy efficient shipping and reduce air pollution from ships within certain regions, the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) has embarked on a four-year project to...
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online