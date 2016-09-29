Thursday 29th September, 2016

The Blind Way Forward: Helping the blind adapt Tomorrow a new project to help get the word out to blind people about helpful technologies will be launched in Barataria.

Maloney ‘menace’ killed in gun attack A 22-year-old Maloney man was targeted by a gunman and shot dead as he assisted his sister organise gift bags to donate as part of her birthday routine at La Horquetta on Tuesday night.

Carmona puzzled by query over Dillon meeting: PM consented ROSEMARIE SANT

Will T&T’s ticking pension timebomb explode in 2017? Eight years ago, in delivering the 2009 budget presentation, the former Minister of Finance Karen Tesheira said: “The Government’s liability in respect of the current pension arrangements had...

‘More taxes bad for gaming’ Additional taxes on the gaming industry could mean a loss of jobs and businesses shutting down, said Russell Bahadoorsingh, president of the Amusement and Gaming Association.

Trini dancers set for Beijing Aaliyah Lewis and Moriba Francis, two young local dancers, have been awarded the 2016/2017 Dai Ailian Foundation’s scholarship to pursue their dance studies at the prestigious Beijing Dance...

Calypso Stickwomen crush Guatemala 13-0 Yesenia Luces scored a handful of goals to lead T&T senior women’s hockey squad to an emphatic 13-0 mauling of Guatemala in their opening match of the FIH World League Round One qualifiers at...

Man sacrifices self to save family Despite knowing that he could be shot dead, Krishna Maharaj sacrificed his life for his family when he coaxed a gunman into leaving their home together so his wife could have a chance to escape...

Beetham barrier removed An iron barricade erected at the entrance of Hell Yard at Beetham Gardens has been removed after police intervened and spoke to the gang leader who constructed it.