Thursday 30th August, 2018

Western Division police have arrested eight men in relation to the seizure of four illegal firearms, this week.
In case you missed it.
|
|
The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services yesterday distributed $1 million in grants to 67 recipients of the Sowing Empowerment through Entrepreneurial Development (SEED) programme....
|
The eagerly anticipated battle of barbers and hair stylists took place last Sunday, at the Centre of Excellence.
|
Production One Ltd kicks off its build-up to Jazz Artists on the Greens™ 2019 with a series of concerts, produced in collaboration with the UTT Academy for the Performing Arts (UTT-APA).
|
Three men were killed and another was fighting for his life at hospital last evening, following a drive-by shooting in Bon Air Gardens, Arouca, on Monday night.
|
The 2018 edition of the Subway Maracas Open Water Classic will come off on Sunday, September 16 at the Maracas Bay, Maracas from 8 am.
|
T&T Women Warriors will be going all out to score as many goals as possible when they meet cellar-placed Antigua and Barbuda in their second match at the Women’s Caribbean Football Union Final...
|
On Wednesday September 5, the world will observe the International Day of Charity.
|
There will be an increase of US$1,000 each to both the men and women winners of the 2018 T&T International Marathon Festival (T&TIMF) marquee event, the 26.2 road race when the 37th...
|
T&T’s Anton Gopaulsingh and Rochelle Pierre were the lone top three medal winners for this country at the just concluded Pan American Masters Swimming Championship in Orlando, Florida.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online