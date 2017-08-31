Thursday 31st August, 2017

Govt to pay creators for TTT content Content creators will be paid by the Government to produce local content for broadcast with the revamped Trinidad and Tobago Television (TTT).

Search for the Best T&T Film in Development ends soon Filmmakers wishing to apply for a $10,000 award for the best T&T film in development have until 30 August to do so.

Cops go to DPP today Former attorney general Anand Ramlogan was under arrest last night awaiting a decision on his fate this morning.

Anand Charged Former attorney general Anand Ramlogan will appear before a Port-of-Spain Magistrate on Friday to answer charges of misbehaviour in public office and obstruction of justice.

Four months jail for chocolate thief A plumber who claimed he stole 13 chocolate bars to give his children will spend the next four months doing hard labour in jail.

Will Jamaica reign again in Trinidad Derby The Massy United Insurance Trinidad Derby will be run off tomorrow and an exciting race is in prospect.

The burdens children carry Children fare better after the death of a parent versus parental separation.

Slap in face give up Ghana honour Former T&T High Commissioner to Ghana Nyahuma Mentuhotep Obika says it is "disrespectful" for banker Robert Le Hunte to return the citizenship bestowed on him by the government of Ghana.