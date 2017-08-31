Thursday 31st August, 2017

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
Content creators will be paid by the Government to produce local content for broadcast with the revamped Trinidad and Tobago Television (TTT).
Filmmakers wishing to apply for a $10,000 award for the best T&T film in development have until 30 August to do so.
Former attorney general Anand Ramlogan was under arrest last night awaiting a decision on his fate this morning.
Former attorney general Anand Ramlogan will appear before a Port-of-Spain Magistrate on Friday to answer charges of misbehaviour in public office and obstruction of justice.
A plumber who claimed he stole 13 chocolate bars to give his children will spend the next four months doing hard labour in jail.
The Massy United Insurance Trinidad Derby will be run off tomorrow and an exciting race is in prospect.
Children fare better after the death of a parent versus parental separation.
Former T&T High Commissioner to Ghana Nyahuma Mentuhotep Obika says it is "disrespectful" for banker Robert Le Hunte to return the citizenship bestowed on him by the government of Ghana.
On trial now.
GUARDIAN MEDIA is not responsible for the content of external sites. Copyright © 2014 GUARDIAN MEDIA LIMITED
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online