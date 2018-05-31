Thursday 31st May, 2018

Persad-Bissessar to PM: No need for new Coast Guard boat Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says there is no need for Government to procure another naval vessel for the T&T Coast Guard as 12 were purchased under the People’s Partnership’s (PP...

Weekes lauds T&T’s cohesiveness As the country celebrates the 173rd anniversary of the arrival of Indentured labourers from India, President Paula-Mae Weekes is paying tribute to the East Indian and national community, saying “...

T&T Chamber focuses on good governance The T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce hosted the latest installment in its Innovative Business Insights series.

The power of disruption The Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business (ALJGSB) is planning further expansion, specifically to Africa.

I still respect Sat Despite the public castigation she received from Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) secretary general Sat Maharaj ahead of yesterday’s Indian Arrival Day celebrations, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad...

Govt to take legal action after water taxi fire—Minister Reports on two investigations into the March fire which occurred on the Trini Flash water taxi are being sent to the Attorney General for action and also to private legal counsel on Nidco’s behalf...

Give our women’s football a fair chance I had planned my column this week to revisit some of the top European football leagues, and of course the Champions League final where the most entertaining club in Europe – Liverpool – was...

New CEO at Atlantic There will be a new CEO at LNG producer Atlantic from Friday.

RBC launches contactless payment Over the coming weeks, RBC will be enhancing its merchant services across the Caribbean region by enabling RBC point-of-sale devices with contactless payment acceptance, or “Tap” as it is more...