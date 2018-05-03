Thursday 3rd May, 2018

Windies slump to historic low in Test rankings LONDON—West Indies have slumped to ninth in the latest International Cricket Council Test rankings, a historic low for the Caribbean side in the game’s longest format.

MCDCA serves up tasty jazz treats in PoS For those who could not go to Tobago for the Jazz performances, the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts (MCDCA) gave them a day of Jazz with [email protected]

Ramsaran calls for Dinas to step down Former Government minister Manohar Ramsaran has launched a broadside against chairman of the Sport Company of T&T SPORTT Dinanath Ramnarine, calling on him to resign immediately.

Senators against retroactive Property Tax Ridiculous to have retroactive Property Tax!

Three hours of terror Hog-tied, gagged and bleeding heavily, a La Romaine pastor begged Jehovah God to spare his life after bandits stormed his home, chopping him and his son before stealing two vehicles, jewellery and...

Govt rolls out $50m laptop initiative in Sept When the Ministry of Education rolls out its $50 million secondary school laptop programme for the new school term in September, students will not be allowed to take the computers home.

Student writers feature in theatre workshop series This evening, Wednesday, May 2, the Playwrights Workshop Trinbago’s Monthly Readers Theatre Series 2018 will feature excerpts from the work of student playwrights enrolled in the Department of...

Mc Collin’s Mavericks back to winning ways T&T senior national women’s team goal-shooter, Kalifa Mc Collin and her benecos Mavericks got back to winning ways in the England Vitality Netball Super League when they dumped Team Bath 57-41...