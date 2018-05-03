Thursday 3rd May, 2018

LONDON—West Indies have slumped to ninth in the latest International Cricket Council Test rankings, a historic low for the Caribbean side in the game’s longest format.
In case you missed it.
|
|
For those who could not go to Tobago for the Jazz performances, the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts (MCDCA) gave them a day of Jazz with [email protected]
|
Former Government minister Manohar Ramsaran has launched a broadside against chairman of the Sport Company of T&T SPORTT Dinanath Ramnarine, calling on him to resign immediately.
|
Ridiculous to have retroactive Property Tax!
|
Hog-tied, gagged and bleeding heavily, a La Romaine pastor begged Jehovah God to spare his life after bandits stormed his home, chopping him and his son before stealing two vehicles, jewellery and...
|
When the Ministry of Education rolls out its $50 million secondary school laptop programme for the new school term in September, students will not be allowed to take the computers home.
|
Minister Dillon: Yes, they are
|
This evening, Wednesday, May 2, the Playwrights Workshop Trinbago’s Monthly Readers Theatre Series 2018 will feature excerpts from the work of student playwrights enrolled in the Department of...
|
T&T senior national women’s team goal-shooter, Kalifa Mc Collin and her benecos Mavericks got back to winning ways in the England Vitality Netball Super League when they dumped Team Bath 57-41...
|
For yet another year, the Port-of-Spain Central Lions staged a successful all-inclusive gourmet event.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online