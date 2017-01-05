Thursday 5th January, 2017

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
Special Relation is advantaged by the apprentice claim of Charlie Bennett in a nine-runner Maiden Stakes over an extended mile of Wolverhampton tapeta today, 5lbs equates to more than two lengths...
This year the Adult Literacy Tutors Association will turn 25.
Energy Minister Franklin Khan is to undergo a major surgery for a heart condition on Sunday.
The dismantling of the existing power structure in Indian cricket administration could be far more comprehensive than previously thought, if the Lodha Committee’s interpretation of the...
As the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) entered its final round of conciliation talks with Petrotrin yesterday, president general Ancel Roget warned of a major political fallout for the...
T&T Soca Warriors will go in search of three valuable points when they take on Suriname tonight in the first of two matches in the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Gold Cup play-off matches at...
A Moruga farmer who went to court with his two front teeth tucked in his pants pocket seeking justice left disappointed after he found out that his accused attacker had been freed five months ago...
A man was among my New Year’s Day visitors who provided intellectual conversation of the calibre that’s only a dream in this island paradise.
Carnival traditions will fill the chambers of the Queen’s Hall on January 29 when internationally-acclaimed jazz trumpeter Etienne Charles returns to T&T for the world premiere of his new...
