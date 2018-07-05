Thursday 5th July, 2018

Happy birthday, USA The United States of America observes its 242nd year of Independence today and, to mark the auspicious occasion, chargé d’affaires John W McIntyre added an exotic touch to the celebrations when he...

Police kill Enterprise man in raid A week after an Enterprise man was shot dead by police officers along the Solomon Hochoy Highway, in Couva, another man from the same district was killed by police during a pre-dawn raid.

Pressure on Point Lisas Over the last week there have been two very important developments that could have long lasting impact on the local energy sector and, by extension, the economy of T&T.

Lee’s goal earns Matura 1-0 win Matura ReUnited got a single strike from Isaiah Lee in the 38th minute to stop the University of T&T (UTT) 1-0 at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar, Arima when competition in the T&T...

DUI charge against judge amended State prosecutors have been given the green light to correct a clerical error in a drunk driving case against High Court Judge Kevin Ramcharan.

Bag of bullets found in Marabella As Marabella residents hide inside their homes from daily shootings, two of which claimed the lives of Noah Simmons and Akeil Clarke, police have seized 294 rounds of ammunition for high-powered...

Party in Paradise? In T&T, the haves and the have-nots both have one thing in common—they are concerned about the price of oil.

Anthony, Wilson, Blackman get CCCAN gold The trio of Zoe Anthony, Zarek Wilson and Nikoli Blackman continued to excel for defending overall champion T&T with a gold medal each at the Central American and Caribbean Confederation...