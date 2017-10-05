Thursday 5th October, 2017

6 small casinos closing doors Six small casino owners have decided to immediately close down their businesses and send home their workers due to the announcement of an increase in gaming taxes by Finance Minister Colm Imbert...

Quality control when buying from China Importing from China has its advantages and disadvantages. Therefore, it is important for companies doing business in China to incorporate a quality control process.

Alta’s work on quality education Last week the column looked at Alta’s involvement with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Catalyst Network; a group formed with the aim of enhancing civil society’s contribution to...

Motorists face price hikes Government is estimated to generate at least $60 million a year through the new environmental tax imposed on each imported tyre, as an average of 3 million tyres are imported into the country...

A budget of secrets, insults It was simply too good to be true. Finance Minister Colm Imbert’s budget presentation on Monday did not contain his usual smirk, arrogant and condescending demeanour.

‘Vegas’ to finish up, in slot number one! Purser, a previous winner trained by John Gosden and fourth at group three level last month, signals the long-awaited return to race-riding for 43-year-old stable jockey, Robert Havlin, at...

Scary future for single parent As Finance Minister Colm Imbert presented the 2017/2018 $50.5 billion budget on Monday, a single parent sat in her Debe home cringing at every tax and increase announced.

Dominica needs heavy equipment Dominica is in urgent need of heavy equipment to clear “thousands of tonnes of debris,” roadways and landslips that continue to hamper relief efforts.