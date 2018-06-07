Thursday 7th June, 2018

‘All the gas that T&T needs’ Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley made a significant announcement about the energy sector which could have far reaching economic consequences for T&T but which, unfortunately, did not receive...

P/Rico downs battling T&T vball men Three-time Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) men’s champions, T&T, put up a spirited display but in the end fell to Puerto Rico, 15-25, 14-25, 25-27, in their opening match of...

Three-time winner Mohammed into semis Shenelle Mohammed, a three-time winner of the Bmobile National Tennis Open Championship, is closing in on a fourth title.

Life after graduation The month of June is traditionally the month of weddings and graduations. Many students across T&T will be moving on from their respective schools to another phase of their life.

Social media key to election campaigns In the build-up to the 2015 general election the People’s National Movement (PNM) had a “more targeted and aggressive” social media campaign focused on the “undecideds especially the youths” and...

W Connection kicks off vs Pt Fortin Record eight-time winners and defending champions of the First Citizens Cup, W Connection, will begin of its title against Point Fortin Civic in the feature match of an Abercromby Group double-...

Alta students share experiences In celebration of Alta’s 25th anniversary, Alta students around the country were asked to write about the impact the organisation has had on their lives.

Nieces, nephews traumatised The 12-year-old nephew of Ashdale Mc Hutchinson, who died after an attack by a vigilante mob in Oropune, was sent back home from school on Monday and also kept at home yesterday, as he is said to...

2 slain in Beetham Gardens drive-by Two men died following a drive-by shooting in the Beetham Gardens on Monday night, an incident police believe was linked to the murder of reputed gang leader Kevon “Fish” Joseph who was murdered...