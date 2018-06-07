Thursday 7th June, 2018

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley made a significant announcement about the energy sector which could have far reaching economic consequences for T&T but which, unfortunately, did not receive...
In case you missed it.
|
|
Three-time Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) men’s champions, T&T, put up a spirited display but in the end fell to Puerto Rico, 15-25, 14-25, 25-27, in their opening match of...
|
Shenelle Mohammed, a three-time winner of the Bmobile National Tennis Open Championship, is closing in on a fourth title.
|
The month of June is traditionally the month of weddings and graduations. Many students across T&T will be moving on from their respective schools to another phase of their life.
|
In the build-up to the 2015 general election the People’s National Movement (PNM) had a “more targeted and aggressive” social media campaign focused on the “undecideds especially the youths” and...
|
Record eight-time winners and defending champions of the First Citizens Cup, W Connection, will begin of its title against Point Fortin Civic in the feature match of an Abercromby Group double-...
|
In celebration of Alta’s 25th anniversary, Alta students around the country were asked to write about the impact the organisation has had on their lives.
|
The 12-year-old nephew of Ashdale Mc Hutchinson, who died after an attack by a vigilante mob in Oropune, was sent back home from school on Monday and also kept at home yesterday, as he is said to...
|
Two men died following a drive-by shooting in the Beetham Gardens on Monday night, an incident police believe was linked to the murder of reputed gang leader Kevon “Fish” Joseph who was murdered...
|
The burgeoning cold war between China and the United States continues to threaten the stability of world trade.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online