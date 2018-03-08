Thursday 8th March, 2018

Panel was familiar with 2 candidates Certain members of the Police Service Commission (PSC) had relationships with two candidates involved in the selection process for a Commissioner of Police (CoP) and deputy CoP.

Three suspended over Dulalchan land Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture Angela Siew is among three people suspended by the Public Service Commission pending an investigation into a license for lands in Felicity which...

He should step down Outspoken High Court Judge Carol Gobin says Chief Justice Ivor Archie has brought the judiciary into such “disrepute” and to a place in its history that has left it and judges so “battered,...

The time is now to empower women Today the world will observe International Women’s Day (IWD). Women play a pivotal role in society.

Thomas-Felix: I’m not CJ’s sponsor Industrial Court President Deborah Thomas-Felix is denying she is a sponsor or collaborator in the research which Chief Justice Ivor Archie will be pursuing in the United States.

T&T’s 3rd Olympic Gold on the horizon T&T will soon get its third Olympic Gold medal following Hasely Crawford ( 1976) and Kershorn Walcott (2012) triumphs.

Law Association appeals injunction The Law Association has filed its appeal over a judgment barring it from continuing its investigation into misconduct allegations levelled against Chief Justice Ivor Archie.

Archie off on sabbatical to rest, reflect, study Questions are being raised over Chief Justice Ivor Archie’s decision to go on six months sabbatical leave starting on Sunday, in the midst of his current battle with the Law Association of T&T...

Trini writer/director resides quietly in Point Fortin Trinidad-born superstar Sly Goodridge has returned to his native country and resides quietly in Point Fortin.