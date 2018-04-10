Tuesday 10th April, 2018

Minister: TTPost must change business model Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte is supporting statements made by chairman of TTPost Eula Rogers that there are no plans to privatise the organisation.

Weech: Samsung’s TT market share top rated Terry Weech, Mobile Innovations Manager of Samsung, has said that he expects Samsung’s new models to do well in T&T.

Former minister on OAS blunder: PM should request transfer of DPS Former Foreign Affairs Minister Ralph Maraj says the move by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to refer the diplomatic blunder over Dominica matter to Ambassador Christopher Thomas is a confusing one...

Cops find body in Ste Madeleine pond A male body wrapped with garbage bags, cloth and linoleum was fished out of the Ste Madeleine pond yesterday morning.

Smith demoted, Cuffie removed in major Cabinet reshuffle Sports Minister Darryl Smith has been demoted as the Office of the Prime Minister has announced a major Cabinet reshuffle that sees the change in portfolios of five Government Ministers and the...

Venezuelan shot dead after robbery A Venezuelan was killed trying to escape from his abductors who snatched him while he was on his way home from work on Friday night.

Cedros fishermen back home today from Venezuela After three days of worry and fear, Cedros housewife Heermatie Sankar yesterday breathe a sigh of relief after receiving news that her husband, son and another fisherman were released and are on...

Gay activists call for equal rights Executive Director of the Coalition Advocating for the Inclusion of Sexual Orientation Colin Robinson fears that Thursday’s ruling by the High Court of a case filed LGBTQI rights activist Jason...

Pan side evicted from Sando West school Rusty steel pans were stacked in the open yard of the San Fernando West Secondary School after the pan room was cleared out to make way for the badminton and table tennis students.