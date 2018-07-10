Tuesday 10th July, 2018

Fiery protest for water in Penal Despite being on a wheelchair, amputee Seemungal Bhagwandass joined his neighbours in staging fiery protests in Penal yesterday to highlight a lack of pipe-borne water in their communities.

Two shot dead at Chaguaramas Boardwalk Gunplay at the Chaguaramas Boardwalk left two men dead and four others injured including an eight-year-old boy.

I’m not biased Three months after he ruled that this country’s buggery law was unconstitutional, High Court judge Devindra Rampersad is complaining that citizens are unfairly accusing him of being biased in the...

T&T youth beach vballers unbeaten in Aruba T&T boys and girls teams have advanced to yesterday’s semifinal round of their respective Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Youth Olympic Beach Volleyball Qualifiers at Eagle...

Tighter security for Success/Laventille The Ministry of Education will be beefing up security at the Success/Laventille Secondary School amid fears for the safety of students and staff.

Rampersad short story wins at Swiss Global contest Munnie’s Multicultural Musical Masquerade, a children’s short story by heritage educator Dr Kris Rampersad has been adjudged a winner “for its wit and musical undertones” in the international Bubo...

Inmates with ‘scabies like’ disease Prison officers are calling for immediate medical intervention to stop the spread of a “scabies like” disease among inmates at the Maximum Security Prison (MSP) in Arouca.

Bloody Boardwalk Two days after he escaped bullets from gunmen, Fabien “Super” Williams was killed on Sunday while at the Boardwalk in Chaguaramas.

The Children’s Ark gets $492,700 boost Managing Director of Nutrien (formerly PCS Nitrogen Trinidad Limited) Ian Welch says T&T needs to build a strong social coalition to effectively respond to the problems confronting the nation...