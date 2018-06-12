Tuesday 12th June, 2018

T&T’s Mitchell, Cato on target in USL T&T internationals, defender Carlyle Mitchell, and winger Cordell Cato both netted for their respective clubs in the United Soccer League (USL) on Saturday night.

More inspectors needed to enforce OSH laws The Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OSHA) has only 16 inspectors, when it should have 48, and needs more inspectors to enforce the OSHA Act proactively rather than being reactive as it...

Deyalsingh says T&T children saf In the wake of polio resurfacing in Venezuela after 30 years, in an area directly southwest of T&T, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has assured that T&T children are vaccinated against...

Bascombe sparkles again Shaniqua Bascombe of Cougars amazed on the second day of the National Gas Company (NGC) National Junior Championships yesterday at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo.

Help find missing teen Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a Fyzabad teenager who went missing on Saturday.

Cop escapes shooting, friend injured The police are investigating whether a police officer was the target of a shooting incident which left one man injured on Saturday. The incident took place at Syne Village, Penal.

PM Gonsalves: Forex squeeze impoverishing Vinceys Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines Dr Ralph Gonsalves has argued that T&T’s foreign currency crunch is “impoverishing” Vincentians.

Ahye bags another bronze National and Commonwealth Games sprint champion Michelle-Lee Ahye bagged another bronze in the women’s 100 metres at the Bauhaus-galan, the IAAF Diamond League athletics meet at Stockholm Olympic...

Seven meet World U-20 standards Shaniqua Bascombe was one of seven athletes making the required standard to get a chance to compete at the IAAF World Under-20 Championships in Finland, next month.