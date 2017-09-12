Tuesday 12th September, 2017

Kidnap victim freed near UWI Nine hours after Clint Beharry was kidnapped from his Pleasantville home on Saturday, he was set free along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway.

Cooper’s clobbering takes TKR to sweet victory Hero of the 2017 CPL final Kevon Cooper brought tremendous joy to a 15,000-strong partisan crowd at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Saturday night with a brilliant all-round...

No ‘Wonder’ we’re off to the races “Hula Girl will win wherever she goes!” said Barry Hills when we discussed the next outing for this once-raced Oasis Dream filly last week and so division one of the Fillies’ Novice Stakes over...

Irma delays PM’s return Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s planned return to T&T today has been delayed by Hurricane Irma which rampaged through Florida between yesterday and early this morning.

New look T&T Guardian scores big The new look T&T Guardian came off with a bang yesterday as commuters, motorists and other pedestrians traversing through City Gate in Port-of-Spain, Busy Corner in Chaguanas and Library...

Kamla calls for probe of $100m Petrotrin disparity Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar plans to write to acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams and the Integrity Commission, asking them to investigate the findings of an internal audit...

Guaya remains top of the league Guaya United remains firmly bolted to the top of the T&T Super League despite drawing its game against Police over the weekend.

Lively daydreaming in El Techo At the start of On the Roof (El Techo), a flock of pigeons soars through the skies of Havana, in symbolic contrast with the lives of the people on the roof where their coops are housed.