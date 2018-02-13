Tuesday 13th February, 2018

Revellers robbed by gang of thieves Police officers stationed in St James and St Clair intervened yesterday as a group of close to 50 people were reported to have stormed one of the larger mas bands—robbing and beating patrons.

Incident-free celebrations in Tobago Tobago enjoyed incident-free J’Ouvert celebrations yesterday after celebrations were held in three separate communities, Scarborough, Roxborough and Crown Point, with each giving their unique...

Minshall mesmerises Savannah stage Persistence and dedication paid off for two veteran masqueraders who secured victory in this year’s Carnival King and Queen competition following years of unsuccessful forays in the annual contest...

DJ in the House Typical of Carnival for every one of her seven years, Ziya has been falling asleep hearing soca on loop through day and night, as loud as the chorus of crickets, frogs and barking dogs outside,...

Teen killed after J’Ouvert jump up A 17-year-old teenager of Brad Park, Perseverance Village, Chaguanas was stabbed to death after leaving J’Ouvert celebrations yesterday.

Cops question mom accused of pimping out daughter The woman at the centre of a child prostitution ring, accused of pimping out her own daughter as a sex slave, has been questioned by police.

Spectators scarce at city mud festival Bare stands and vacant pavements greeted J’Ouvert revellers in the capital city of Port-of-Spain yesterday a dismal sign for vendors and organisers alike.

No violence in Grande J’Ouvert J’Ouvert in Sangre Grande was described as incident-free by Snr Supt Garth Nelson Commander Eastern Division.

Traditional mas disappearing in Sando Traditional J’Ouvert in San Fernando almost hit rock bottom yesterday as only veteran mas band Blue Boys registered for the competition.