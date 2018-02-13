Tuesday 13th February, 2018

Police officers stationed in St James and St Clair intervened yesterday as a group of close to 50 people were reported to have stormed one of the larger mas bands—robbing and beating patrons.
Tobago enjoyed incident-free J’Ouvert celebrations yesterday after celebrations were held in three separate communities, Scarborough, Roxborough and Crown Point, with each giving their unique...
Persistence and dedication paid off for two veteran masqueraders who secured victory in this year’s Carnival King and Queen competition following years of unsuccessful forays in the annual contest...
Typical of Carnival for every one of her seven years, Ziya has been falling asleep hearing soca on loop through day and night, as loud as the chorus of crickets, frogs and barking dogs outside,...
A 17-year-old teenager of Brad Park, Perseverance Village, Chaguanas was stabbed to death after leaving J’Ouvert celebrations yesterday.
The woman at the centre of a child prostitution ring, accused of pimping out her own daughter as a sex slave, has been questioned by police.
Bare stands and vacant pavements greeted J’Ouvert revellers in the capital city of Port-of-Spain yesterday a dismal sign for vendors and organisers alike.
J’Ouvert in Sangre Grande was described as incident-free by Snr Supt Garth Nelson Commander Eastern Division.
Traditional J’Ouvert in San Fernando almost hit rock bottom yesterday as only veteran mas band Blue Boys registered for the competition.
Still no name, no confirmed religious group, nationality nor what exactly the threat is or was in regard to the reported plot to disrupt Carnival 2018.
