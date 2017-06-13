Tuesday 13th June, 2017

Holder calls for aggression as Windies bounce back Gros Islet, St Lucia

Keeping our children physically active Last Saturday, Presentation College, San Fernando, opened its refurbished squash court.

It’s south to ‘Alaska’ Alaska to freeze out eight rivals in the Novice Auction Stakes over six furlongs of ‘good’ ground Brighton today which features five meetings; Mondays aren’t ‘quiet’anymore!

SOMEBODY’S 17-YEAR-OLD SON Somebody’s 17-year-old son hailed me up some time ago.

Concerted actions required to tackle climate change Climate change is a clear and present threat facing all of us today. So we must ask ourselves what kind of world we will leave for our children if we do not take decisive actions now.

CWU: TDC closure on hold until month end The shutdown of the Tourism Development Company (TDC), originally scheduled for June 9, has been put on hold until month end, according to Joseph Remy, secretary general of the Communications...

Homeless anxiously await soup kitchen News has spread rapidly among homeless people in San Fernando that a much anticipated soup kitchen promised by former mayor Kazim Hosein will open soon.

Understanding sport tourism Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon (2011) stated that sport tourism has the potential to being powerful tool for development and progress.