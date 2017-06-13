Tuesday 13th June, 2017

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
Gros Islet, St Lucia
Last Saturday, Presentation College, San Fernando, opened its refurbished squash court.
Alaska to freeze out eight rivals in the Novice Auction Stakes over six furlongs of ‘good’ ground Brighton today which features five meetings; Mondays aren’t ‘quiet’anymore!
Somebody’s 17-year-old son hailed me up some time ago.
SOUTHAMPTON, England–
Climate change is a clear and present threat facing all of us today. So we must ask ourselves what kind of world we will leave for our children if we do not take decisive actions now.
The shutdown of the Tourism Development Company (TDC), originally scheduled for June 9, has been put on hold until month end, according to Joseph Remy, secretary general of the Communications...
News has spread rapidly among homeless people in San Fernando that a much anticipated soup kitchen promised by former mayor Kazim Hosein will open soon.
Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon (2011) stated that sport tourism has the potential to being powerful tool for development and progress.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday reiterated that Government intends to restructure struggling state-owned energy company Petrotrin, especially in the face of tough economic times.
GUARDIAN MEDIA is not responsible for the content of external sites. Copyright © 2014 GUARDIAN MEDIA LIMITED
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online