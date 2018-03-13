Tuesday 13th March, 2018

New York-based swimwear designer Elizabeth Arthur will be showcasing her latest line at Tobago Fashion Coda 2018 at the Magdelena Grand Resort on April 26.
In case you missed it.
National football coach Dennis Lawrence is appealing to corporate T&T to support the T&T Pro League, which faces an uncertain future.
BERLIN—Trinidad and Tobago has signed an agreement with DER Touristik Group, the third largest European travel group following initial discussions in November last year.
A couple from Gasparillo now believe the unsanitary conditions at the San Fernando General Hospital’s neonatal unit contributed to the death of their premature baby on Saturday.
Modern management of illness is heavily biased towards teamwork.
Former Port Authority chairman Alison Lewis has dismissed reports that her decision to quit was as a result of political interference.
Is the business community doing enough to speak out against sexual harassment in the workplace?
TECU Credit Union Co-Operative Society Limited (TECU) renewed its commitment to Badree’s Academy of Sport Education (BASE) recently during a function held at Powergen Ground in Penal.
The Port Authority last night announced that all passengers who wish to travel to Tobago by passenger ferry will now be accommodated by Caribbean Airlines.
