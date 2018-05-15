Tuesday 15th May, 2018

Excellent bowling by the duo of Liam Mamchan and Romario King has landed Naparima College into the finals of the PowerGen Secondary Schools Under-14 tournament.
In case you missed it.
|
|
“South people stake their claim on me,” Vaughnette Bigford likes to joke.
|
Councillor Adrian Ali slapped an aggressive half-century to lead South West to an eight-wicket victory over North East in the T&T Cricket Board (TTCB) Senior Interzone series at Inshan Ali...
|
|
|
Themes that explore several issues facing the country including fatherhood and proper role models for the youth among others will all be showcased by Carvalho Theatre, a fresh, dynamic theatre for...
|
Simplification is a hell of a thing. If you simplify too much, people feel you are a jerk.
|
Moody’s Investor Services has given the T&T Government a rating of BA 1. With a stable outlook.
|
Lilliput Children’s Theatre, T&T’s influential children’s arts institution presents its production themed Juliet and Romeo —A Tobago Love Story on May 19-20, at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s.
|
On Tuesday, May 15, the world will observe the International Day of Families on the theme: Families and inclusive societies.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online