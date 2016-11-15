Tuesday 15th November, 2016

Dottin shines but Windies flop again VIJAYAWADA—Deandra Dottin’s 17th One-Day International half-century was in vain as West Indies Women slumped to their second straight loss of the three-match series against India Women, with a...

Carnival every week at Sandals Tobago In the latest move by Sandals Resorts International to win public support for the proposed establishment of a 750-room hotel at No Man’s Land, Tobago, CEO and deputy chairman Adam Stewart says T...

T&T athletes off to US on track scholarships Xavier Mulugata of Fatima College joins a list of T&T athletes who received athletic scholarships to US universities.

Abebele tops at Extemporama When the North Zone of Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation staged the 2016 edition of Extemporama recently at SWWTU Hall, Port-of-Spain there was standing room only at the Wrightson Road...

Doctor at World Diabetes Day Symposium: Herbalists should be locked up Dr Claude Khan is knocking “herbalists” who, he says, deceive diabetics into thinking they can be cured with so-called natural herbs.

Minister looks at scratch bomb ban Following a visit to his constituent Sally-Ann Cuffie, a Talparo grandmother who had her fingers blown off by a scratch bomb, Public Administration and Communications Minister Maxie Cuffie is...

QPCC to rescue Bravo Management of the Queen’s Park Cricket Club is expected to meet with West Indies batsman Darren Bravo tomorrow in a bid to resolve the current impasse between the gifted batsman and the West...

Sorting out complex issues of Olympism The general assembly of the 21st Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) is underway in Doha, Qatar, beginning today.

Right move by Mr Cuffie For close to three weeks, 48-year-old Sally-Ann Cuffie has been hospitalised, undergoing treatment for injuries she suffered in scratch bomb incident on Divali night.