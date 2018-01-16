Tuesday 16th January, 2018

Health Ministry answers heart patient’s prayer Ailing mother Stephanie Mohammed yesterday celebrated with her husband after getting promising news that the Ministry of Health had granted approval for her to undergo a free medical study for a...

T&T’s disappearing donkeys Almost 400 years after the arrival of the humble donkey to Spanish colonial Trinidad and its subsequent presence almost everywhere on the island, ten-year-old Jaeda Nicholls of Curepe has never...

Schools that smadify Remember my story how five years ago, swaying beneath the stage of his Savannah temple, David Rudder lost my attention, as my pores raised watching this 20-something near me singing each word by...

Dominica’s Lady of Song comes to Trinidad Celebrated Caribbean songstress Ophelia Marie performs her famous Cadence-Lypso music style Under The Trees of The Normandie, St Ann’s for Carnival 2018.

WI draw with Ireland for W/Cup qualifiers The Windies have been grouped with Ireland for the ICC 2019 World Cup qualifiers that takes place in Zimbabwe from next month.

Merryboys clip UWI by 14 runs The University of the West Indies (UWI), host of the UNICOM UWI T20 tournament, was sent packing in the opening round of after it lost to Merryboys by 14 runs despite a gallant attempt in a very...

Effective co-parenting In part one of co-parenting the T&T Guardian would have spoken with social worker and human rights activist Alsoona Boswell-Jackson who, last week, would have led us into the various styles of...

‘We will not give up’ With 28 murders in just the first 14 days of the year, National Security Minister Edmund Dillon yesterday said the various national security agencies are “not comfortable.” However, he assured...

Maxine: Dedicate Carnival 2018 to former president The family of former President George Maxwell Richards has one wish—for Carnival 2018 to be dedicated to him.