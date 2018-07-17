Tuesday 17th July, 2018

T&T faces Windwards today With just two rounds of matches remaining in the Cricket West Indies Under-17 Championships, the Leeward Islands sit atop the standings following the completion of the third round of matches on...

T&T’s Esdelle cops two Pan Am awards Krystle Esdelle, T&T senior women’s volleyballer picked up two individual awards at the conclusion of the 2018 Women’s Volleyball Pan American Cup Tournament in Santo Domingo, Dominican...

Fever overwhelms Wallace’s Swifts T&T’s Samantha Wallace and the New South Wales Swifts pulled every trick in the book to keep their Suncorp Netball League Finals hopes alive but still fell to West Coast Fever, 68-74 at Quay...

‘An experience I will not forget’ If anyone had told me I could be going to Russia, I would have asked them to get their head checked.

YTC Inmate escapes at Best Village show Training Centre, at Golden Grove, who escaped custody on Saturday had been once described as an inspiration to many of the youths at the facility and had earned a role as part of the prison’s...

It’s business as usual Saturday, July 7, was a good day. Like most football fans, I spent it glued to the television, watching with excitement as England and Croatia won their respective matches.

Blows Despite protestations to the contrary from certain commentators, we do seem to have a problem with domestic violence.

13,444 electors eligible to vote today The largest number of electors registered to vote in today’s by-election is at the Don Miguel Hindu Primary School.

Blown well continues to spew oil into Gulf of Paria Senior well-control engineers from the United States and the Energy Ministry experts will make a decision by the end of the week, on how to safely stop high pressures of oil and gas from spewing...