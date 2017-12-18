Tuesday 19th December, 2017

Imbert: Petrotrin, a ward of the State Petrotrin Chairman Wilfred Espinet said the cash-strapped oil company is in dire need of better management and organisation.

Christmas and diabetics Bah humbug! Christmas is here and you have just been diagnosed with diabetes. What do you do? How are you going to cope with the sudden changes in diet?

Law body adopts cautious approach The Law Association says it will await the outcome of the work of a committee set up last week to look into and verify allegations made against Chief Justice Ivor Archie before it decides on its...

More trouble for Archie The Law Association has retained two senior counsel to look into the issue of whether Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley can be approached to initiate impeachment proceedings against Chief Justice...

Soggy Christmas for flood victims Several families in Woodland, one of the areas worst affected by severe flooding two months ago, will not be celebrating Christmas.

PM fuming over false claims Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has instructed his attorneys to pursue legal action against anyone who have published “false and malicious” statements made in the Parliament last Friday by...

Judge freezes EPoS worker’s $15m assets Justice Frank Seepersad yesterday granted a request by the East Port-of-Spain Development Corporation (EPoS) to freeze the assets of an employee and two of his companies to the tune of over $15...

Tidal Wave sweeps to fifth straight title The trio of Kael Yorke, Jahmia Harleyand Joy Blackett all topped their age-group points table as Tidal Wave Aquatics swam its way to a fifth straight overall team title when the Republic Bank-...

Grenada PM calls for reform of region’s energy sector MASSACHUSETTS, – Grenada’s Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell has said the greatest potential for transforming Caribbean economies lies with reforming the region’s energy sector.