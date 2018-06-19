Tuesday 19th June, 2018

PTSC needs $4m in parts The Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) has not been efficient in its delivery of service in the last few months, admitted chairman Edwin Gooding, due to the number of buses that have been...

T&T’s Wallace fires Swifts to victory National goal-shoot Samantha Wallace as at her near best in claiming the Nissan Most Valauble Player of the match award as New South Wales Swifts held off Sunshine Coast Lightning 59-56 in the...

Sri Lanka leads by 287 The Windies bowlers with the exception of Shannon Gabriel lost the plot on day four of the second Sandals Test at the Darren Sammy Cricket ground in St.

Dulalchan must wait Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Deodat Dulalchan is again considering his legal options, as the Government appears to have reversed its position on revoking a decision by the Commissioner of...

Dancing feet lead to Senegal Dancer and choreographer Kieron Sargeant has been travelling around the world representing T&T, most recently in Nigeria and Mexico.

Hampers for new fathers at SFGH Government has no plans for psychiatric evaluation of all medical workers, Health Minister Terrance Deyalsingh said yesterday.

Practicing Muslims not involved in any gang war Nation of Islam leader David Mohammed is challenging citizens to identify one practicing Muslim associated with a criminal gang in Laventille or any part of the country since Islam condemns...

King helps T&T beat Jamaica T&T cruised past hosts, Jamaica on Saturday night in the Cricket West Indies T20 Blaze Tournament at Sabina Park, Jamaica, to set up a must-win final today.