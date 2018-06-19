Tuesday 19th June, 2018

The Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) has not been efficient in its delivery of service in the last few months, admitted chairman Edwin Gooding, due to the number of buses that have been...
National goal-shoot Samantha Wallace as at her near best in claiming the Nissan Most Valauble Player of the match award as New South Wales Swifts held off Sunshine Coast Lightning 59-56 in the...
The Windies bowlers with the exception of Shannon Gabriel lost the plot on day four of the second Sandals Test at the Darren Sammy Cricket ground in St.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Deodat Dulalchan is again considering his legal options, as the Government appears to have reversed its position on revoking a decision by the Commissioner of...
Dancer and choreographer Kieron Sargeant has been travelling around the world representing T&T, most recently in Nigeria and Mexico.
Government has no plans for psychiatric evaluation of all medical workers, Health Minister Terrance Deyalsingh said yesterday.
Nation of Islam leader David Mohammed is challenging citizens to identify one practicing Muslim associated with a criminal gang in Laventille or any part of the country since Islam condemns...
T&T cruised past hosts, Jamaica on Saturday night in the Cricket West Indies T20 Blaze Tournament at Sabina Park, Jamaica, to set up a must-win final today.
A retired school teacher and her family are now homeless after a fire destroyed their three-story home at Syne Village, Penal Monday.
